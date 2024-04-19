OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $259,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $456.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $503.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

