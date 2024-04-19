Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

