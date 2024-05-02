Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 420 ($5.28). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.28) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
