Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 981.60 ($12.33).

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 57 ($0.72) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 752 ($9.45). The company had a trading volume of 589,435,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 647.44. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of £19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($201,321.00). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

