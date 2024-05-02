The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 578,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

