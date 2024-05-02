Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Get Marriott International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $233.35. 221,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,568. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $7,038,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.