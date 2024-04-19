Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 462,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 376,958 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

GEHC stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

