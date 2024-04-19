DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Stock Down 2.7 %

DLO stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLocal by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.