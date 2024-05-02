Summit Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,031 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.