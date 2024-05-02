Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,291,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,638. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

