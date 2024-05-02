Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $299,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VHT opened at $257.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

