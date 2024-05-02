SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

