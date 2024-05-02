Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

ICE traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. 1,302,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

