Summit Financial LLC Sells 25,172 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 357,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,801. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

