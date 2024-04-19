Thales S.A. (THLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Thales has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

