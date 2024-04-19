Thales S.A. (THLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5533 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Thales Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Thales has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $35.29.
About Thales
