Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.