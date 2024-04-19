Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Tuniu Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.06.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
