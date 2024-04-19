Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

