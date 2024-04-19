Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $59,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

