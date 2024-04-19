West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 47.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -27.91%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

