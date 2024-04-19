Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives $61.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.