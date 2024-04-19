Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $731.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

