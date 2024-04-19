Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

