Comparing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Lithium and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A BHP Group 0 5 3 0 2.38

BHP Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than American Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -5.09 BHP Group $53.82 billion 2.73 $12.92 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Summary

BHP Group beats American Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

