Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $360.84 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day moving average of $370.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

