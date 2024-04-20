Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.