Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 448101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Lithium Metals news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel bought 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 15.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

