Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.