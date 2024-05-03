Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
