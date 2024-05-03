Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

About Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.