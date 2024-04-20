UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

