Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,866.10

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,866.10 ($48.13) and traded as high as GBX 4,125 ($51.35). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($50.91), with a volume of 234,548 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.43) to GBX 4,921 ($61.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.00) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($54.84).

Cranswick Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,757.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,043.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,870.45.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.09), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($20,834.06). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($50.91), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($67,716.92). Insiders own 4.89% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

