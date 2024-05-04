John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,943. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
