Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:GOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 658,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,743. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
