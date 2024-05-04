Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $80,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.5 %

VONV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.