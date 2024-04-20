Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Equifax also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

