Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $135.06 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002294 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.