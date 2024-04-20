F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stephens

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $196,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $226,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 121,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

