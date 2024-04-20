Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $174,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

