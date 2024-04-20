17,313 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 650.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXP

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.