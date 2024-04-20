IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.81 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.38). IQE shares last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,068,050 shares changing hands.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday.
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
