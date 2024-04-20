IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.81 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.38). IQE shares last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.37), with a volume of 3,068,050 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday.

Get IQE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQE

IQE Trading Down 4.0 %

IQE Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.89.

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.