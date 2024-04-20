JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.
