KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 0%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. 334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

