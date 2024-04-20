Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 40,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.16% of Doximity worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Doximity by 1,611.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

