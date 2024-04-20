Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.28 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

