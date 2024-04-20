Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

