Moonbeam Trading Down 0.6% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $263.90 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00056564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,067,121 coins and its circulating supply is 859,364,374 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

