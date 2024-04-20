NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.95

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.95 and traded as low as $27.51. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 16,386 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $212.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.81.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently -16.45%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

