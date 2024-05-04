B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $937.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.