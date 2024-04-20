National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NHI opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

