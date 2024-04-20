Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $30.89

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

