Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $104.00

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

